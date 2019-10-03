BEZO, Cecile Anita Marie Born March 25, 1937, Passed away Sept 26, 2019 Cecile passed away peacefully in the loving presence of her family at the Prince George Hospice House after a short but brave battle with cancer. Predeceased by her loving Husband, Norman Bezo. She is survived by her children Bryan (Shannon), Gina, Michele (Kelly), grandchildren Lance, Grace (John), Zacharie, Brandon, Sarah and numerous nieces and nephews. A wonderful mother, grandmother, and aunt, Cecile's sense of humour and loving nature will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 5th, 1 p.m. at Lakewood Funeral Home 1055 Ospika Boulevard, Prince George, BC Special thanks to family friend, Annette Barrette, and to the caring staff at the PG Hospice House. Donations to the Prince George Hospice Society would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019