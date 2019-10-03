It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Celeste Daniele Scheelar. She was born in Vermilion, Alberta to parents Gloria Sand and Irvin Scheelar. Celeste passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Surrey B.C.. She is survived by her Mother Gloria and Father Irvin (Gale); sisters Monique, Angeline; brothers Kelly, Ron, Russel, Brian, Bruce; Children Justice, Liberty, Aislynn and Kennedy. A celebration of life will be held at Gateway Church in Prince George October 19, 2019 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. as well as at Lou Soppit Community Centre in Rocky Mountain House October 27, 2019 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family has chosen programs that operate in our communities to support women needing support in mental health, addiction, recovery, and housing: Prince George - Gateway Church - Donations can be made online https://gatewaypg.churchcenter.com/giving Prince George - Elizabeth Fry Society - Donations can be made online https://www.pgefry.bc.ca/donate/ Edmonton - Women's Emergency Accommodation Centre (WEAC) - Donations can be made online https://e4calberta.org/donate/
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019