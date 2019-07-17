Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Celestina Johnson. View Sign Obituary

Celestina (Tina) Johnson September 17, 1920 - July 14, 2019 It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of Celestina (Tina). Predeceased by her husband Ralph, daughter Carol and son Keith. Survived by her son, Ken (Norma), Bob and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great- great grandchildren and numerous friends. Tina was born in London, England and came to Canada in 1927, to Vancouver where she married Ralph in 1940 and then they settled in Surrey, BC. After the passing of her husband, in 1995 she moved to Prince George. Here she became known as a "social butterfly" where she became very involved in the community. She was well known for her involvement in the Anglican Church as well as her cake decorating skills. Later she moved into Parkside where she remained until her death. We would like to thank the staff at Parkside for their excellent care of Mom. A Celebration of her life will take place at her granddaughters' place at 6529 Rampart Place on July 28th from 1:00 - 3:00pm No service by request.





