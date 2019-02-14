Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Celia M. LINDSAY. View Sign

It's with deep sadness we announce the sudden passing of our mother, grandmother, and friend, Celia Lindsay, on February 11, 2019, at the age of 73. Celia passed away peacefully with her loving son, Bill, by her side. She was predeceased by her husband, Bill; her parents, Harold W. and Helen Moggey; and her brother, Glen. Celia will be greatly missed by her beloved son, Bill; daughter-in-law, Krista; and her grandsons, Nolan and Andrew, who were the lights of her life. Also survived by her siblings, Chrissy (Ruth), Dianne (Bill), Bruce (Selena), and Karen (Steve); as well as many nieces and nephews.



Celia was a wonderful woman with a huge heart. She loved to laugh and spend time with her many friends especially her "Crazy MOAA Girls". Celia worked hard every day of her life and was quick to lend a hand to anyone in need. We will forever miss her many stories and her smile.



A Celebration of Life for Celia will take place later this spring in Prince George. In lieu of flowers, we kindly request a donation be made to the Alzheimer Society of BC.

