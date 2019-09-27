Charles Eliel Butler November 15, 1917 -September 12, 2019 Charlie was born in Greenspond Newfoundland and served in the British Merchant Marine during WWII. After the war he moved to British Columbia where he stayed the rest of his life. Charlie passed away after a brief health complication. He was predeceased by his wife Frances, his mother Alice ,his father Caleb and sister Jeannie. He now goes to be with them after nearly 102 years. Many thanks to the kind and caring staff at the UNBC Hospital and Parkside Care Home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date , care of Assman's Funeral Chapel. Rest in Peace Charlie you will be missed.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019