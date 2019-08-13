CREGO, CHARLES (Charlie) passed into the presence of Jesus on August 7, 2019, on his 91st birthday. Charlie will be lovingly remembered by his children, Ken (Sheila) Crego of Williams Lake, Dave (Joy) Crego of Prince George, and Tina (Erik) Perison of Prince George; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and his sister, Millie Lanza. Sadly predeceased by his loving wife, Marie (2013); great-granddaughter, Micah; his parents, William Crego and Millicent Simpson; brother, Paul Crego; and sisters, Elsie Hull and Dorthy Coburn. A private family service will be held August 26th in Penticton BC. Memorial tributes may be made to the BC Children's Hospital.