Charmaine (Cheri) Marquette Loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt and Friend. Cheri , 49, of Prince George BC, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019 after a brief, intense battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving husband, children and family. A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, August 10 2019 at Croatian Hall, 8790 Old Caribou Hwy. Cheri was born August 1, 1970 in Prince George where she lived all of her life. Cheri was loved and respected by everyone. Her family was everything to her. She was kind, fun-loving, generous and brightened the life of everyone who knew her. She was hard working and would help anyone in need without being asked and expected nothing in return. Cheri is survived by her loving husband Tracy, son Tyler, daughter Haley, sister Lana, brother Curtis and mother Diane Hilgersom. She was preceded in death by her father William Hilgersom.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019