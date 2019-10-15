With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Cherryl Mae Bennett on October 12, 2019.
She was born in Swan River, Manitoba, on June 20, 1938. Left to mourn her passing are her five children Rick (Karen), Dawn (Mike), Randy (Janice), Drew, Stacey (Randy). Her grandchildren Josh, Carli, Levi (Rachelle), Caitlyn (Brandon), Paige, Molly. Great-grandchildren Linden, Rowen, and Sloan. She was predeceased by son Lon Douglas and grandson Jordan Keith.
There was a celebration of life held at 1.00 pm, on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 6786 O'Grady Road.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Oct. 24, 2019