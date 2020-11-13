Christine CooperDec 28, 1942 - Nov 6, 2020Christine Cooper, nee Ferranti, 77, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 in Prince George, B.C.Born December 28, 1942 in San Francisco, CA to the late Guido and Dina Ferranti. Christine was raised with her two brothers in Menlo Park, CA where she met and fell in love with her future husband, Robert Cooper, who was attending Menlo College.Christine and Robert married on April 25, 1964 and settled in Prince George, B.C. to start R.J. Cooper Construction, while raising two boys.She was a passionate sports fan, especially about her beloved San Francisco teams the 49er's and the Giants. Even going so far as to buy two seats from Candlestick Park that still sit in her home today. Her proudest moments were watching her boys play sports. She spent countless hours volunteering for Prince George Minor Lacrosse and Hockey. She was an avid golfer and member of the Prince George Golf & Curling Club. She ran the popular Simon Fraser Golf Tournament for many years. A favorite moment was the year she won "low net" and vowed to never let her boys forget it! Recently, Christine loved cheering for the Tampa Bay Lighting Hockey team and was ecstatic she was able to watch them win the Stanley Cup this year.Christine adored her boys. She travelled all over the United States and Canada to be with them. She drove to L.A. to watch hockey, New York to watch Lacrosse and all points in between.Christine was a devout Catholic who spread warmth, great humor and cheer to all. She never forgot a birthday or an anniversary. She loved playing Friday bridge with her girlfriends and volunteering for various charitable causes close to her heart. She adored listening to Frank Sinatra and having a martini, so much so, she named her last dog Martini. Christine was creative, sending Christmas gifts out early with one from "Olive, the Other Reindeer" and urged us to always remember, "Jesus is the reason for the Season!"What did Chrissy love? She loved having fun, and was the life of the party. Proud of her Italian descent, she never let anyone forget it! WOPS are Tops! She felt she could accomplish anything and said many times, "Can't means Won't!" She lived her life on her own terms and died in peace at her home...without a mask on.She was a quick-witted, classy and loving mother, sister and wife of 56 years.She is survived by her husband, Robert; their sons, Jonathan (Jessica) and Christopher (Elaine); as well as five grandchildren who will miss their "GC" very much. Also surviving are her brothers Arthur (Mary Lee) and Richard (Lucy); and her beloved nephews.In lieu of flowers, donations to The Prince George Community Foundation under "Cooper Family Fund" in her name are welcome. Please follow the link below.