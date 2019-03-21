Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BRIGGS Christopher Edward It is with sad and loving hearts that we announce the passing of Christopher Edward Briggs. Born June 15, 1963 at





Christopher Edward It is with sad and loving hearts that we announce the passing of Christopher Edward Briggs. Born June 15, 1963 at Smith ers BC, deceased March 16, 2019 at Prince George, BC after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Jennifer, son Travis, stepdaughters Sara and Melissa, mother Myrna Jones, stepfather Henry Jones, sister Donelda Nelson (Frank), brother Andrew (Sherry) Briggs, stepbrothers John (Wendy) Jones and James Jones. Nieces Becky, Marcy, Chennille, Stephanie and other nieces and nephews. Also cousins Bronwyn Carr, Michael Carr and David Coltman. He will be greatly missed by his loving pets, Sadie, George, Squeaky, Franklin and Benjamin. Special thanks to: Doctors Mr. and Mrs. Daskarev, Dr. Hamour and all his wonderful support staff. They were more than his doctors, they were his friends. Special thanks also to the team of doctors at the Cancer Clinic who without fail were helpful and supportive. Thanks to Bronwyn Carr for remaining by his side during his final days in the hospital. Also to friends Doug and Annette Price, Judy Stone. Chris grew up in Smithers. He started work when he was 17 at Smitty's as a bus boy and within six months he was head cook. He worked as a welder for RSF Energy manufacturing wood furnaces. He took courses at BCIT and became a valuable employee at RSF winning the bonus many months in a row for his innovative ideas to save the company money. When his son Travis was small, he decided to pursue a different career. He attended the College of New Caledonia graduating with a diploma in Criminology. He put this to good use by becoming a counsellor at the Safe house for children. Many of the young people he helped remember him with fondness. A few months ago he attended a party with some of the staff from the Safe House and was referred to as "the legend" as some of his ideas are still used today. In later years he became an avid animal lover working with Animal Advocates Society of BC, taking in some beautiful old dogs. He made the last years so happy for Nova, Ellie, Phillip and Tillie, to name a few. Long walks in the swampy forest with the dogs to check out his animal cameras produced wonderful pictures of wild animals just feet from his back door. He shared these pictures freely with so many of his friends. Chris' courage facing his final battle was outstanding. Every time someone asked how he was feeling the answer was always "pretty good". The person on the phone or a visitor never knew the agony he was feeling at the time. He outlived every prediction made. He loved every phone call (Auntie Grace was a favorite every Wednesday), cards, letters and get well wishes were gratefully received. He died a rich man, not in worldly goods but in family and friends who loved and cared for him. In lieu of flowers, he asked that people would donate to the Animal Advocates of BC. It was his wish that his passing could provide for one more sad, lonely and neglected dog. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

First Memorial Funeral Services Lakewood

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close