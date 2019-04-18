CINDY De SANTIS November 17, 1961 April 7, 2019 It is with sadness that we announce Cindy's passing after a lengthy battle with cancer. Cindy moved to Prince George in 1990 and worked at Arnold's Restaurant, The Ramada Hotel and Super 8. She is Survived by her husband Angelo, sons: Angelo and Rocky (Brittany), mother Jenny, sister Margaret (Don), brothers: Mike (Cynthia) and Victor (Mesky) as well as many other family members and friends. Cindy is predeceased by her father Archie, stepfathers: Johnny and Duncan, sisters: Sherry and Cathy, brothers: Alvin and Archie. A Celebration of Cindy's Life will be held from Prince George Funeral Chapel, 1014 Douglas St, April 27, 11:00am with a gathering to follow at the Super 8 (formerly Esther's Inn) at 12:00 noon - 3:00pm.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cindy De SANTIS.
Prince George Funeral Service (2008) Ltd.
1014 Douglas St.
Prince George, BC V2M 2M9
(250) 564-3880
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Apr. 18 to Apr. 23, 2019