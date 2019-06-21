Cindy Read Cindy passed away peacefully with family by her side. Survived by her loving husband Earl, daughter Desiree' of Prince George, Son Wes (Marina) of Fort St John, grandchildren Tiffan, Kaysen & Prentice. Brother Norm (Nicole) of Kelowna. Sisters Doreen (Tom) of Williams Lake, Khonny of Prince George. Many nephews and nieces and great nephews and nieces. Predeceased by her father Gerald Phillips, mother Bernice Bowditch, brother Wes Phillips, sister Myrna Paice, nephew Guy Phillips. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to MS Society.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from June 21 to June 22, 2019