CLARENCE HARMON passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer that he bravely fought that ended after a near two week stay at Hospice House July 8, 2019 at the age of 81. Clarence is survived by his loving wife Marie of 32 years, his only son Lyle (Debbie), stepdaughters; Beverly (Bill), Sandra (Neil), Sheila (Richard), Deanna (Raymond), and Barbara, his stepsons; Rodney (Wanda), Derrick (Yvonne) as well as 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and sisters-in-law Lorraine and Millie. He will be remembered by his nieces and nephews with special thanks to Sharmon. Clarence is predeceased by his parents Art and Clara, brothers: Albert, Jess, Frank and sister Shirley. A Celebration of Life will be held at Rainbow Day Centre, 1000 Liard Drive (corner of Rainbow & Liard) on Sunday July 21, 2019 from 2:00-3:30pm.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from July 18 to July 19, 2019