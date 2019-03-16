Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence Mork. View Sign

Clarence Vernon Mork Deceased March 8, 2019 at Prince George, BC, Canada. Born November 9, 1935 at Cleeves District, Saskatchewan, Canada. If you know Northern Saskatchewan, you knew Clarence. A gentleman who was truly interested in your personal story. More so if shared on a Saturday with Music involved. Survived by Daughter Shannon-Rae and Family, Son Clifford Lance and Family, Children of Sister Ruth Griffith and Sister Marion Brockman, Sister-in-Law Noella Kapphahn, Grandchildren of Mary and William Kapphan, extended Filipino family plus Spouse Mary Doreen Estabrooks and her Family. Please attend Clarence's Celebration of Life at the Hart Pioneer Center, 6986 Hart Highway, Prince George, BC, Canada from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, March 16, 2019. "Life is Short, Make it Sweet"





