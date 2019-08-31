Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clayton William Carty. View Sign Obituary

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Clayton William Carty, who was taken away much too soon on August 10, 2019. Clayton was born in Kelowna, BC on February 21, 1975 and it was love at first sight. He spent many summers at Cluculz Lake playing with his boat from dawn til dusk. He grew up with PGARA Speedway winning many trophies as well as mechanic of the year. Clayton was a carpenter by trade, always living up to his knick name "The One Man Show". There was nothing he couldn't fix. He was a kind and loving soul - always looking out for the less fortunate. Left to mourn his passing are his Mom Cheryl, Father Steve, Brother Landon (Dezarray), Nieces: Shaye & Phallon, Girlfriend Kim, Grandparents: Joan Cleghorn & George Winter, Auntie Jan (A.J.), Uncle Glen, Uncle Geordie, Auntie Sherry, cousins and many friends. Predeceased by Brother Ben, Daughter Gracie, and Grandparents: Lawrence Cleghorn & Bev Winter. His passing will leave a hole in many lives. Funeral to be held on September 6, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Salvation Army, 777 Ospika Blvd. South. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army and St. Vincent De Paul would be greatly appreciated. Rest In Peace, Sugar Plum





