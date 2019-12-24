Colleen Ann Douglas It is with great sorrow that we announce that Colleen passed away on December 16, 2019 after a long fight with cancer. She is survived by her husband Al Hall, her sons Jason Douglas and Adam Hall, grandsons Tyler, Dallas, and William Hall. In addition, she is survived by numerous brothers, sisters, nieces,nephews and best friends Betty Wong and Anna Cardinal. She is predeceased by her father, mother and two brothers. She will be sadly missed but never forgotten.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Dec. 24 to Dec. 31, 2019