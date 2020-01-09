Colleen Ann Douglas Dec 21, 1955 - Dec 16, 2019 Our beloved sister passed in hospice with cancer. Predeceased by parents Audrey and George Douglas, brothers Tony and George and daughter-in-law Laura Hall. She helped raise grandchildren Tyler and Dallas Hall. Thank you Dr Higgens, Colleen said you were the only one who actually listened and took action. Our deepest respect. Best friends Betty Chow and Anna had a special October Xmas, she loved it. Jason drove every week leaving Vancouver Friday night and returning Sundays for months, a loving son with her to the end. My sister, a kind human being always said good-bye, I love you. We know the times she tried to escape. She told me to think of her, a little bird free to fly away. A part of us flies with her. With love from sister Marie, "good-bye, I love you."





