Collin Harlend Schadrech
1941 - 2020
SCHADRECH, Collin Harlend

July 14, 1941 - April 12, 2020

Collin is survived by his wife Cary Nunes; daughters Catherine and Madelyn (Kelly); granddaughters Lauren and Shannon. Also survived by his step-sons Rick and Shaun (Sheena); grandsons Dante and Micah.

Predeceased by his parents Ed and Victoria Zschiedrich. Also predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law Don and Pauline McLeod.

If there was one constant in Collin's life, it was that he was most at home on the rivers he fished and loved in British Columbia. He was a true outdoorsman in every sense of the word, most comfortable and at ease when hunting with his closest friends or casting a fly with his favourite fly rod for steelhead - a fish he became synonymous with. In steelhead circles, he was a pioneer, known for his dry flies prowess, his uncanny success with them and his mastery of the waters he loved. His lodge, Frontier Farwest, was a global gathering place for those pursuing these coveted fish. Getting his clients to land one on a dry fly was a rare feat he shared with many till the day he died. Probably his greatest attribute was bringing people together through his lodge, to pursue a mythical fish. Life-long friendships developed, grew, and still morph today from the community he created on the banks of the Bulkley River. Those friendships are his greatest gift to all that met through his colourful life; one that is rich in experiences and, like the rivers that pulse through British Columbia, will live on in memory. (written by Steve Schmidt)

Condolences may be offered at www.assmansfuneralchapel.com

Published in The Prince George Citizen on May 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Assman's Funeral Chapel
1908 Queensway Street
Prince George, BC V2L1M2
