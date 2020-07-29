Corina Lea Wight



Dec 2, 1970 - Jul 16, 2020



It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Cory.



Cory was born in Prince George on December 2, 1970 and spent her life here. We lost her to a short battle with cancer on July 16, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband; Gary Hunter and her children Brent (Mandi), Zakery and Kyle, and her two grandsons who she loved more than anything in the world, Jayden and Dawson. Also left to mourn are Cory's father, John Wight; sister Treena Wight and brother; James Wight. Cory was predeceased by her mother Sandra Wight.



Cory had numerous aunts, uncles and cousins that she loved very much. A special thank you to her partner in crime and best friend; Auntie Joey and her very special friends Shannon and Juanita Fraser. Thank you for always being there. We would also like to thank all out friends and family members for their support and kindness through these difficult times.



There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

