Van Beek Cornelus Evert (Casey) Sept 2, 1946 to Aug 9, 2019 Went to be with the Lord August 9th, 2019, beloved husband of Patricia. He is survived by his son Duane (Gabbi) and daughter Michelle and grandson Taggart. Sister Evelyn (Ernie) Leboe, several cousins, nephews, & nieces. Funeral Service will be held on August 20th, 2019 at the Christian Reformed Church, 1905 Willow Street at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at the Prince George Cemetery. In lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army or the charity of your choice.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019