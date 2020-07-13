Craig Douglas Scott



Jun 6, 1942 - July 5, 2020



Sadly we announce the sudden passing of Craig Douglas Scott on July 5, 2020 in Prince George, BC at the age of 78. Craig was born in Geralton, Ontario June 6, 1942. he travelled and lived in many places throughout his life, a large part of that due to his 11 years of service in the Canadian Air Forces, before finally settling in Prince George and enjoying a career as an Electronic Technician. When not working, Craig loved to put his woodworking and carpentry skills to use on many wonderful works, the best one being his home that he built from the ground up.



Craig was pre-deceased by his parents Earl Scott and Patricia Perkins. He is survived by his wife Mareena; his children Greg, Michelle and Brenda; his 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandsons. He is also survived by his brother, sister-in-law and many other loving family members.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a small memorial service with close friends and family will be held to celebrate Craig's life.



Craig's family are very much thankful to all who extended support and care during these difficult times, especially for the valiant efforts of the doctors and nurses at the UHNBC.

