On the day of December 20th, 2019, Craig James Chesley passed away at the age of 56. Craig was born to Ken and Edna Chesley in 1963. Craig is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Lana Chelsey; sisters, Carol (Dave) Webber and Kay (Bridget) Chesley; and children, Tiffany (Matt) Glubis, Chad (Sasha) Chesley, Jayson (Erin) Chesley, Cheslea Goodall, and Sydney Goodall. He was known for being unpredictable in the best way, his contagious laughter among friends, and being such a loving husband, brother, father, and friend. He will always be remembered. A public memorial service will be held at the Columbus Community Centre (7201 Domano Blvd. Prince George, BC) on January 11th at 11 am.