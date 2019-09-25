It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful wife, sister, aunt, and friend, Cyndie Pickup (nee Brassard). Cyndie, passed away peacefully at the Prince George Hospice House, surrounded by her husband, Steve; family; and friends. Anyone who knew Cyndie would attest to her incredible spirit, kind heart, mouth-watering cooking, and beautiful garden. We miss her dearly. We will come together to celebrate Cyndie, on October 6th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Salmon Valley Campground. All who knew and loved Cyndie are welcome to attend.