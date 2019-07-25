Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dag S. WESTGAARD. View Sign Obituary

Dag Westgaard, age 76, passed away peacefully with his loving family around him on Monday, July 22nd, after a long and painful battle with cancer.



Dag, born in Tønsberg, Norway, on October 10, 1942, came to Prince George as a young man with his parents, where together they opened Ritz Bakery in 1959. The bakery was eventually sold and Dag continued in a successful accounting career, until his retirement at 70. Dag's many passions included reading and writing, drawing, written translations, as well as city transit consultation.



Dag is survived by his wife, Lennie; children, Ami (Matthew) and Brie; sister-in-law, Fanny; granddaughter, Seija; and former wife and friend, Adele Sjoberg. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edith and Norman Westgaard.



He will be missed by all that knew him.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Unicef in Dag's memory. A celebration of life will be held in September, date and location to be announced.

Dag Westgaard, age 76, passed away peacefully with his loving family around him on Monday, July 22nd, after a long and painful battle with cancer.Dag, born in Tønsberg, Norway, on October 10, 1942, came to Prince George as a young man with his parents, where together they opened Ritz Bakery in 1959. The bakery was eventually sold and Dag continued in a successful accounting career, until his retirement at 70. Dag's many passions included reading and writing, drawing, written translations, as well as city transit consultation.Dag is survived by his wife, Lennie; children, Ami (Matthew) and Brie; sister-in-law, Fanny; granddaughter, Seija; and former wife and friend, Adele Sjoberg. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edith and Norman Westgaard.He will be missed by all that knew him.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Unicef in Dag's memory. A celebration of life will be held in September, date and location to be announced. Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close