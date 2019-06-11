Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Bart. View Sign Service Information Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service 5855 Hemlock Street Oliver , BC V0H 1T0 (250)-498-0167 Obituary

Dale Bart June 28, 1950 - June 5, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dale Bart 68, taken before his time, he died suddenly of a heart attack on June 5, 2019. Survived by his loving wife Debbie, daughters Christa, Vanessa (Nick) and Raegan (Kevin) granddaughter Kelsi, grandson Fynn and three sisters. Dale lived in Prince George for 43 years, working for Canfor for most of his adult life. He then moved to Kelowna and worked for Tolko until he retired in 2006. Dale was a man of strong convictions and he did his very best to make the world around him a better place. He will be deeply missed by his wife and children. Rest in peace, you have earned it. Now you can focus now making heaven a better place. Dale's wishes were that there be no service. His family will honour this special husband, father, grandfather and brother in private gatherings over the next while. "If you keep too busy to look at time you will not know that it is passing." Lewis F Koran's Guess we got too busy...regret there wasn't more time. Rest easy. Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting





