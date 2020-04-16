Dale Leslie De Merchant 1933-2020 Dale passed away April 02, 2020 at the Jackman Manor in Aldergrove. He was predeceased by his parents Marguerite (Kehoe) and Charles Leslie De Merchant, his son Kenneth, sister Jean Rounds (Harold) and brother Floyd. Dale is survived by his wife of 66 years, Verna (Fleming), his children Russell (Letty), Les (Ruth) and Lori Moog (Mike) and brother Stan (Linda), sister-in-law Louise He was also proud to have been Gramps to 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Dale was also very special to his many nieces, nephews and cousins and large extended family. Because of Covid-19 a Memorial and scattering of his ashes will be held at a later date. If you wish to make a donation please consider Jackman Manor Nursing Home in Aldergrove B.C. Dale's family will be forever grateful for the care and respect they gave to him in his last year of life.





