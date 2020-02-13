Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Harris. View Sign Obituary

Dale A. Harris October 6, 1939- January 31, 2020 Recently of Prince George, BC. Relocating to Saskatoon, SK in 2018 to be closer to extended family. A prairie boy who spent most of his working life in Alberta and B.C. Dale went on his final road trip, January 31, 2020, leaving no forwarding address for Melody (Strong) Harris, his wife of 46 years. Dale was a brother, uncle, husband, father, grandparent, great-grandparent and a loyal friend to many. He was also a friend of Bill W. A dedicated union tradesman. Initially a Journeyman Ironworker-Local 720; then a Journeyman Boilermaker, with a 44 year membership with Boilermakers' Local 146, Edmonton, AB. There will be no formal service. Dale's ashes will be released where he requested: a gold bearing creek in BC, joining a river and eventually the Pacific Ocean. Dale was a decades long prospector and was happiest fishing from his boat during the years he and Melody lived on Vancouver Island. Skate on, Dale, in that endless hockey game with no rules, no refs and no call to stop for supper. "In the end we are all just walking each other home." Ram Dass





