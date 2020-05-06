Hotell, Dale Munro

1944 - 2020



Surrounded by family on Sunday, April 26th at the age of 75 Dale passed away. He was well known for many years in the Coquitlam School District followed by a career with Whistler Blackcomb. Dale will always be remembered by his wife of 54 years, Rosemary, children, Kari and Jason (Lyndsey). Dale will be forever in his two grandchildren's hearts, Kayden and Joshua. He is also survived by his brother, Alan (Teresa) and sister, Carole (Don).

