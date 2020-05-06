Dale Hotell
Hotell, Dale Munro
1944 - 2020

Surrounded by family on Sunday, April 26th at the age of 75 Dale passed away. He was well known for many years in the Coquitlam School District followed by a career with Whistler Blackcomb. Dale will always be remembered by his wife of 54 years, Rosemary, children, Kari and Jason (Lyndsey). Dale will be forever in his two grandchildren's hearts, Kayden and Joshua. He is also survived by his brother, Alan (Teresa) and sister, Carole (Don).
Expressions of sympathy can be made at www.GardenHill.ca

Published in The Prince George Citizen on May 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Garden Hill Funeral Chapel
11765 224 Street
Maple Ridge, BC V2X 6A5
(604) 463-8161
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
