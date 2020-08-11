With deep sorrow, we are announcing the passing of Dale Hutter on August 5, at Prince George.



Dale was a dear husband to Sandy; a father to Jeremy; father-in-law to Cyndi; grandpa to William, Jordy, and Ryder; and step-father to Christina and Will. He was a brother to Lorne, Lucille, Jerry, Mary, and Bob. Included are his extended family and numerous friends. Dale was predeceased by his parents, John and Karola Hutter.



Dale's highly sociable personality, clever wit, and unique talents caused him to be loved by every generation of his family and everyone he met, without exception. He kept close contact with all family members, from the youngest to the eldest.



Dale's passions were the outdoors, hunting, cooking, drawing, music, Dodge cars, and humour. He and Sandy could often be found in the backcountry encountering wildlife, fishing, picking berries, or having wiener roasts in the snow.



Dale was a very sociable man with an unparalleled sense of humour. He could take any situation and twist it around into something funny. Dale was often asked to be the MC for special events and because of his humour, he never failed to entertain.



Dale will be missed forever, but we know he is at a peaceful, easy place.



