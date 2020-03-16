Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dallas Birk Olsen. View Sign Obituary

Dallas Birk Olsen



September 14, 1958 –

March 11, 2020



It is with a broken heart to announce Dallas's passing. He was born in Quesnel and then settled in Willow River in 1990.



Predeceased by his mother Agnes.



Dallas is survived by his wife, Karen of 34 years, his father Ray, siblings Kari, Andrea, Martha (Clint) and Mark, Uncle Bruce and Auntie Jaye, Auntie Susan and Uncle Bob, numerous nieces and nephews and his faithful dogs, Jimmy and Pep.



Dallas faced cancer as he did everything in life, head on. He was a longtime employee of YRB and was Willow River's first Fire Chief.



He will always be remembered for being larger than life, his love of hot rods, summers by the pool, hunting and his ability to fix anything.



Karen would like to thank all their friends and family for their endless support, also Dr's, Zhang, Wan, Powell, and Hamour,(Loretta) and the staff of P.G. Hospice House.



A memorial will be held on July 11th, 2020 at Ferndale Hall, 3595 Upper Fraser Road, at 1:00 pm.



