It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dan Idorn of Summerland, BC on May 8, 2020. Born in Denmark, in 1932, Dan immigrated to Prince George, BC in 1956 with his beautiful new wife Rita, where they resided for 34 years before retiring to Summerland, BC in 1992.
Dan looked forward to seeing what each new day would bring and how much he could accomplish. Every problem or new project was simply an opportunity to look forward to. He was always so excited to see what was new and improved. He enthusiastically embraced technology right to the end (a visit with his grandsons often resulted in a new computer or cell phone). Dan found underlying humor and wonder in problems and everyday events and his enthusiasm for life was an inspiration to us all.
Dan was passionate about his work (Canfor for 30 years) and actively enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, golfing, and building and flying remote controlled airplanes for many years. He unhesitatingly jumped in to help others and enjoyed many, many, life-long friends.
We lost a great person, a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed. But his example of how to live life, enjoy and get the most of each day will always be with us. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rita; son Willy; daughter Lynette (Al); grandchildren Derek, Mark (Allie), and Erica (Brent).
No formal services will be held at Dan's request. So live life to the fullest with family and friends and get the most out of every day.
Condolences may be directed to the family through providencefuneralhomes.com 250-494-7752.



Published in The Prince George Citizen on May 15, 2020.
