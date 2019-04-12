In Loving Memory DANIEL BENJAMIN KONRAD May 28, 1930 April 12, 2018 It's been one year now! We miss you so.... Your legacy left beautiful memories of compassion, studies and service living for others. Receiving God's grace of eternal salvation So that "On that day when our time has come, We will sing God's praise for 10,000 years and forevermore" together with you. Lovingly remembered, Rosanna & family.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019