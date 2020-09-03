1/1
Danny W. EYLES
It is with great sadness and heartbreak that the family of Danny Edward William Eyles announces his passing at the age of 74 on Sunday, August 2, 2020, in Vernon, BC, after a lengthy battle with chronic kidney disease. Danny was a long-time employee of Telus, and was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing in the Kootenays and Northern BC with his son.

Known as a gentle giant, he made an impression on all who knew him. Danny was known for his great storytelling (especially about hunting and fishing), his treasury of jokes, and quick wit. His kindness and willingness to lend a helping hand will be remembered by friends and family alike.

Danny will be lovingly remembered by his wife Anita, the love of his life since he was 18 years old. Danny's greatest legacy he leaves behind are his children, Juditte (Derek), Tracey (Matthew), and Turk (Regina); and his seven grandchildren, Russell (Lindsey), Brendan, Jordan, Nicolas, Hannah, Rowan and Jesse. Danny was looking forward to the birth of his first great-grandchild in November. Danny will also be missed by his brothers and sisters, Terri (Albert), Kenny (Kathie), Larry (Julia), Dorothy (Joe), Keith, Greg (Karen) and Martin; and many nieces and nephews.

We look forward to seeing you on the other side Danny. We know you will have some great stories to tell. Thank you to those special staff at Vernon Jubilee and Kelowna General Hospital - you know who you are. Danny will be cremated and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.

As a kidney transplant recipient, Danny's family would appreciate donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, in lieu of flowers, at: https://kidney.akaraisin.com/ui/generaldonation/donations/start

Arrangements have been entrusted to Pleasant Valley Funeral Home, Phone: 250-542-4333

Condolences may be offered at www.pleasantvalleyfh.com

Published in The Prince George Citizen from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pleasant Valley Funeral Home
4303 Pleasant Valley Road
Vernon, BC V1T4M4
2505424333
