With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Daphane May Switzer, surrounded by her family on February 15, 2019. Daphane was born in The Pas, Manitoba on may 9, 1947. She is survived by her devoted husband John, and loving children Lynn (Arnold); Colleen (Jason); Steve (Ruth). She is the proud grandmother of Travis, Koral, Kevin and Steven and cherished her great grandchildren Zoe; Keegan and Colson. She also leaves behind her sisters, Marian and Karen and many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. She was predeceased by her mother Coral Holdner; father Alfred Holdner and brother, Larry Holdner. A Celebration of Life will be held at her daughter's home at 2284 Springall Place in Prince George, BC on Saturday May 11, 2019. Drop in between 1:00 - 4:00pm. The family would like to thank all of the staff and volunteers at Hospice for their compassionate care during Mom's last days. In lieu of flowers, donations to Prince George Hospice Society would be gratefully appreciated.





