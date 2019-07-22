Dara was a daughter, sister, mother, niece, aunt, cousin, grandmother, and faithful friend. She will be missed by all who knew her loving nature. Dara is survived by her life partner, Rocky (Lynch); parents, Randy and Mary; brother, Jeremy (Andrea); niece, Ashley; children, Savanna, Charlie, Kyla (Darrell), Kristi (Mike), and Chey-Anne (Steve); 12 grandchildren; numerous aunts; uncles; and cousins. Dara's life was short but filled with much love and adventure. Music, camping, and helping people were her passions. Her life will be celebrated at Nukko Lake Hall in Prince George on Thursday, July 25th, 2019 at 2:00 pm. There will be a gathering in Fort Nelson for her friends and family in the community, time and place to be announced.