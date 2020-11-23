1/1
Darcy Dion Prevost
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darcy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darcy Dion Prevost

Oct 29, 1966 - Nov 14, 2020

With heavy hearts we announce, on Nov.14/20, Darcy Dion Prevost, born Oct. 29/66, went to be with our Lord.
Leaving behind, three lovely children, Cory, Vanessa and Chaniel, sister Michelle, his mother Mary and numerous relatives and friends.
Darcy was born and raised in Prince George and worked in various fields including Gold's Gym, construction, trucking, sawmills and odd jobs as they came along.

Darcy is now free of pain...

Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved