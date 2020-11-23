Darcy Dion Prevost



Oct 29, 1966 - Nov 14, 2020



With heavy hearts we announce, on Nov.14/20, Darcy Dion Prevost, born Oct. 29/66, went to be with our Lord.

Leaving behind, three lovely children, Cory, Vanessa and Chaniel, sister Michelle, his mother Mary and numerous relatives and friends.

Darcy was born and raised in Prince George and worked in various fields including Gold's Gym, construction, trucking, sawmills and odd jobs as they came along.



Darcy is now free of pain...



Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.



