Darla Sandra Balogh October 2, 1970 - September 14, 2020 Darla was born in St. Catherines, Ontario on October 2, 1970. When she was two years old her parents drove with her across Canada to settle in Prince George, BC. Growing up in Prince George, Darla fell in love with the country life and the outdoors and could often be found on horseback riding the neighbourhood trails and roads with her family, friends, or by herself. When she became a big sister, she took that role to heart, protecting and supporting her little brother as only a big sister could. As an adult, Darla's life had it all; both big city and country living, professional and entrepreneurial employment, travel, a love of photography, art, nature and the outdoors, and a rich social life with good friends wherever she found herself. In the end, Darla passed away peacefully on the morning of September 14, 2020 of complications due to liver disease. She is survived by her parents Dorothy and Dennis Sr., her brother Dennis Jr. (Sharleen), and her niece Olivia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your local SPCA or humane society.







