Darla Sandra Balogh
1970 - 2020
Darla Sandra Balogh

October 2, 1970 - September 14, 2020


Darla was born in St. Catherines, Ontario on October 2, 1970. When she was two years old her parents drove with her across Canada to settle in Prince George, BC. Growing up in Prince George, Darla fell in love with the country life and the outdoors and could often be found on horseback riding the neighbourhood trails and roads with her family, friends, or by herself. When she became a big sister, she took that role to heart, protecting and supporting her little brother as only a big sister could.

As an adult, Darla's life had it all; both big city and country living, professional and entrepreneurial employment, travel, a love of photography, art, nature and the outdoors, and a rich social life with good friends wherever she found herself.

In the end, Darla passed away peacefully on the morning of September 14, 2020 of complications due to liver disease. She is survived by her parents Dorothy and Dennis Sr., her brother Dennis Jr. (Sharleen), and her niece Olivia.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your local SPCA or humane society.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Oct. 23, 2020.
October 23, 2020
Our condolences. All of our memories with your family were wonderful and I kept in touch with Darla since childhood. It was a shock to hear of her passing, as I had spoken with her this summer and always looked forward to pictures of her and Oscar. Our deepest sympathy to Dot and Denise. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Mandy Rositano
Mandy Rositano
Neighbor
