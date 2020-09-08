1/1
Darlene Ann Hankins (nee Demkiw), 66, passed away in Chilliwack British Columbia on August 22, 2020. She was a mother and a grandmother, and will be missed by her family and those who knew and loved her. She is survived by her father, Eugene Demkiw; her sister, Brenda Demkiw; as well as her children, Michael (May) Winters, Wendy (Olivier) Bullion-Winters, and Tank (Bruce) Winters; and step-daughter, Bree (Lee) Hankins. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Rigel and Luna Winters, and Inika and Ailey Bullion-Winters; and step-grandchildren, Willow and Cedar McLandress. She is predeceased by her mother, Doreen Demkiw; her husband, Larry Hankins; step-daughter, Dana Hankins; as well as her late first husband, Frank Winters. Darlene grew up in Vegreville, Alberta and also lived in Edmonton, Kamloops, Chilliwack and MacKenzie. She was a free-spirited and creative person who loved new experiences and enjoyed spending time with family, travelling, and learning about new cultures. She will be remembered in our hearts forever. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Canadian Cancer Society. A ceremony with close family will be held in Vegreville, AB, in the spring.

Published in The Prince George Citizen from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
