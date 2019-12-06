Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene (Deane) Dunphy. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services Lakewood 1055 Ospika Blvd Prince George , BC V2M3R7 (250)-562-5915 Obituary

Darlene Joanne Dunphy (Deane)



November 26, 1952 -

November 30, 2019





It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, great grandmother and dear friend on November 30, 2019.



Darlene was born a twin on November 26, 1952 in Vanderhoof BC. She spent her younger years on Vancouver Island and some of her life in Prince Rupert and Quesnel before purchasing the Willow River General Store with her husband, and children in tow, in 1985. There, they built up a successful business and were very active in her community for 34 years. She loved her horses and all animals. You could find her happiest in her garden or in her home surrounded by family. She missed the warmth and salt air of "The Island" the most.



She is predeceased by her father Alfred Edgar Deane and mother Verna Gertrude Deane, nee Stevens.



Darlene is survived by her loving husband Kevin Dunphy, children; Derek, Shannon (Bruce), Erin (Craig), Michelle (Paul), her twin brother Darrel, sisters; Sharol and Sandra, grandchildren; Kyle, Breanne, Brylee, Aiden, Logan, Kiah, Jorja, Jaxon and Kacey, great granddaughter Vanessa and numerous nieces, nephews, family, friends and her horses.



A Celebration of her Life will be held on

December 21, 2019 at Ferndale Hall, 3595 Upper Fraser Rd. Doors will open at 1:00pm, and service will start at 2:00pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks you donate to Prince George Hospice Society in her name.

Condolences may be offered at

