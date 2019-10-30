With broken hearts we are deeply saddened with the passing of Darlene (Spook) and announce her passing on October 26th, 2019, We hope to see you at her celebration of life. We all loved and appreciated the fact that Darlene Mary Gibbs (McLeod) - Mom, Grandma, GG, Great Grandma, Auntie, Sister, Mrs. Gibbs, and an amazing friend to all - and will never forget and always appreciate her love and guidance. We would like to thank the amazing Dr. Chang and staff and the people at the cancer clinic for their support and guidance during this difficult time. She found friendship, peace, comfort, and more friends at the Prince George Hospice House and loved all the staff. Thank you, Cathy, Jillian, Denise, Chantal, and all the staff (too many to list) - she loved you all. Anyone interested in donating in Darlene's memory is encouraged to do so by contacting: Prince George Hospice House 3089 Clapperton Street, Prince George, BC B2L 5N4 (250) 563-2485 www.hospiceprincegeorge.ca/ We would like to express our appreciation for all of your love and support during this difficult time.