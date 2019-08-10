Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene Pederson. View Sign Obituary

In Loving Memory of Darlene Pederson April 5, 1945 July 17, 2019 Darlene passed away peacefully July 17, 2019 after her almost 3 year battle with cancer. As per Darlene's wishes, there will be no service held. She will be laid to rest beside her parents, Clinton and Hazel Wedow, in a small private ceremony in Briarlea, Saskatchewan. Darlene leaves behind her children, grandchildren and extended family; Darrel (Roxanne) Clinton & Cole. Kim (Brian) Colton, Carson, Connor & Casidy. Kirby (Linda) Jessica & Charley. Cory (Amie) Hayden, Drew, Easton & Mathew. Lee (Don) Stephanie. John. Jody (Darcy) Jiliane & Kael. As well as her three sisters: Annette, Sharon & Lynne and many nieces, nephews and countless fantastic & loving friends. Special Thanks to Dr Powell at the PG Cancer Center and to all the nurses, care aides and staff at the Prince George Hospice House who were so very compassionate and caring in her time of need. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Darlene may be made to the Prince George Hospice Society. Darlene was a wonderful mother, incredible friend and beautiful soul. She will be always loved, never forgotten & forever missed





Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019

