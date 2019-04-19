Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrell Cunningham. View Sign

Darrell Wade Biddle Cunningham (Yellow Buffalo Bull) Darrell Wade Cunningham, resident of Grande Cache, AB, formerly of Prince George, BC, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, in Grande Cache, at the age of 34 years. Darrell Wade was born and raised in Prince George and later moved to Grande Cache to be in the mountains with his mom whom he loved so dearly. He was an avid hunter and all-around outdoorsman. That's where he was happy. He put his heart and soul into his crafts and was a true artisan. He was always learning and teaching traditional ways of making hides and tools. Darrell Wade leaves behind his mom Kim Biddle; dad and step-mom Darrell and Sharon Cunningham; loving girlfriend Allison Desjardins; their son Colt; his sweet daughter Jordan; Allison's children: Knoll, Leo, Evan, Violet, and Avery; sister Sam (Bryon) Redknap and their children: Josh, Mikey, and Anna; grandparents Rose and Gordon Biddle; as well as aunties, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his Grandma and Papa Cunningham, and his Aunty Dolly. A Celebration of Life was held on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Condolences may be sent by visiting







10005 107 Avenue

Grande Prairie , AB T8V 1L8

780-532-2929 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Prince George Citizen from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019

