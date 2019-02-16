Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darren Drezet. View Sign

Darren F. Drezet April 28, 1971- December 3, 2018 The Drezet Family sadly announces the passing of their Son, Brother and Uncle on December 3, 2018. Darren is survived by his Mom Ann, Dad Rick, Step-Mom Verla, Brother Dan, Sister-in-Law Kim, Nieces Jordan and Hali, numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Second Cousins and many good friends throughout BC and Alberta. A Service to Celebrate Darren's Life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 2 - 6 pm at the Hart Community Centre, 4900 West Austin Road, Prince George, BC. All friends and family welcome. Your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.





