DARREN GORDEN TORRAVILLE



May 25, 1981 -

Aug 22, 2020



We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Darren Gorden Torraville on August 22, 2020. Survived by mom Brenda, his daughter Kaylee and her mom Megan and her grandparents Connie and Kevin Goertzen, brother Tom (Shyla), grandmother Lois Dewar, aunts Karen Duckworth, Janice Berg, Heather Dewar, uncle Jim (Lorena) cousins Daniel, Deanna, Krystal, Trina, Mike, Jason, Curtis and Kyla. Predeceased by father Mike, grandparents Tom and Mildred Torraville, Calvin Dewar and uncle Delbert Dewar.

Service to be held at Prince George Memorial Park September 12 - 11 A:M Family/friends after -covid limits apply.



Darren could always make you smile - just ask the person getting the bill at Inland Kenworth.

