Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darren Yaskow. View Sign Obituary

DARREN YASKOW

Oct 2, 1968 - Oct 19, 2019



With broken hearts, we announce the passing of Darren Yaskow on October 19th, 2019. Darren fought with all his strength to stay with his family.

Darren will be lovingly remembered by his wife Jackie and his children Megan and Parker. His parents, Lewis and Lynn Yaskow, sister Lana Elrick and her children Lucas and Dayton. Brother in law and Sister in law Greg and Kelly Jago and their children Karling and Olivia and families. Best friend, Don Pickering.

Darren grew up in Prince George. He was an avid fan of all motorsports and spent much of his life snowmobiling, quadding, boating and waterskiing. He was so happy to share his love of these sports with his children.

Darren was a well-respected businessman in the Prince George gravel industry. At a young age, he took over the family-run Superior Crushing Ltd and through hard work and skill took the business to the next level. He was a one-of-a-kind equipment operator and could run a loader as an extension of his own body.

He will be forever remembered for his easy-going nature and his big smile that brought a sparkle to his eyes.

Family and friends are invited to honour Darren at a Celebration of Life on Sunday, October 27th, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Prince George Civic Centre, on 808 Canada Games Way.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation to further research for a cure for Glioblastoma or to Prince George Hospice House. DARREN YASKOWOct 2, 1968 - Oct 19, 2019With broken hearts, we announce the passing of Darren Yaskow on October 19th, 2019. Darren fought with all his strength to stay with his family.Darren will be lovingly remembered by his wife Jackie and his children Megan and Parker. His parents, Lewis and Lynn Yaskow, sister Lana Elrick and her children Lucas and Dayton. Brother in law and Sister in law Greg and Kelly Jago and their children Karling and Olivia and families. Best friend, Don Pickering.Darren grew up in Prince George. He was an avid fan of all motorsports and spent much of his life snowmobiling, quadding, boating and waterskiing. He was so happy to share his love of these sports with his children.Darren was a well-respected businessman in the Prince George gravel industry. At a young age, he took over the family-run Superior Crushing Ltd and through hard work and skill took the business to the next level. He was a one-of-a-kind equipment operator and could run a loader as an extension of his own body.He will be forever remembered for his easy-going nature and his big smile that brought a sparkle to his eyes.Family and friends are invited to honour Darren at a Celebration of Life on Sunday, October 27th, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Prince George Civic Centre, on 808 Canada Games Way.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation to further research for a cure for Glioblastoma or to Prince George Hospice House. Published in The Prince George Citizen on Oct. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close