Darryle Cameron Plato July 24th, 1967 - February 10th, 2019 It is with sad hearts the family announces Darryle passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at the Hospice House after a year long battle with cancer. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 23 years Lisa, his daughters Paige and Jaycee, parents Vern and Dorothy Plato, brothers Rod(Nola) and Mike (Lorena)and cousin Vern(Kim), with whom he had a special friendship. He had many other extended family members and close friends who will miss him. Darryle was a loving husband, Dad, son, brother, uncle and friend. He loved to quad, fish, camp, and was happiest around a fire in his back yard listening to music, or on a beach in Mexico. He was always thinking of his family and worked hard to provide a good life for them. His greatest accomplishment in life was being a good Dad to his daughters, he was so very proud of them both. Taken far too soon, loved by so many. A celebration of life will be held in May. In lieu of flowers, we kindly request donations be made to the Hospice Society of Prince George.





