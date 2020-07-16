1/1
Daryle Nairne
05/06/1952 - 07/06/2020
NAIRNE, Daryle E May 6, 1952 - Jul 6, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Daryle Nairne. Reunited with his brother Dennis who we still mourn daily, our only peace is knowing that they are once again together. The loss of Daryle has left a hole in the hearts of friends & family and all who knew him. He was larger than life and always had a smile on his face. Daryle loved nature, the outdoors, and teaching, always eager to share his knowledge of natural herbs and cures. He was always there to help anyone anytime and could be counted on by everyone; family, friends and strangers alike. Everyone's favourite uncle: funny, smart, kind, helpful and loving. So long for now Daryle. Love Love Love. Contact sgoebel111 @gmail.com for service details.



Published in Prince George Citizen from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
