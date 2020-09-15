David Allan Ross



It is with great sadness that the family of David Allan Ross advise of his sudden, unexpected death on 13 September at the Rotary House Hospice. Dave had been managing to live well with the recurrence of his lung cancer until this sudden deterioration in his health. He leaves his beloved family, many friends and acquaintances who will miss him greatly.

Dave always mentioned the importance of having had two careers that he took immense joy and satisfaction from, his career in radio broadcasting and then his gardening career. Through the years he made many special friends in those jobs. His great delight in talking with and interacting with them will be well remembered.

Dave also recently had the opportunity to reconnect with old high school friends and he cherished the time and memories that he shared with them over the last year.

Dave wanted to specifically thank his doctor of many years, Dr G. Fraser and his staff whom he held in the highest regard and the staff and doctors of the B.C Cancer Centre for the North for their expertise, kindness, empathy and concern for his health and well-being.

The doctor and staff at Rotary House Hospice were excellent in their care and support for Dave on his last day.

To Laurie, thank you for being such a special friend and support to Dave and for staying with him to the end.

There will be no funeral service at this time but friends are invited to participate in a celebration of his life in their own way or to make donations to the Hospice or the Cancer Agency if they so choose.

We will miss him forever. Rest in peace.

