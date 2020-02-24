David BRUCE

It is with immense sadness that we announce that husband, father and grandfather, David Bruce, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on January 24, 2020, at the age of 76. Dave was a former teacher in England and Prince George, an avid outdoorsman, an animal lover (especially dogs), but above all, he was a loving and dedicated family man. His passing has left a hole in our family. He will be forever in the memories of his wife Colette; sons, Steven (Leslie) and Richard (Shandrea); grandsons, Graham and Lincoln; and other family member Jenna. Dave did not want a funeral, but in lieu of flowers would have welcomed donations to the PG Humane Society.
