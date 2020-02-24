It is with immense sadness that we announce that husband, father and grandfather, David Bruce, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on January 24, 2020, at the age of 76. Dave was a former teacher in England and Prince George, an avid outdoorsman, an animal lover (especially dogs), but above all, he was a loving and dedicated family man. His passing has left a hole in our family. He will be forever in the memories of his wife Colette; sons, Steven (Leslie) and Richard (Shandrea); grandsons, Graham and Lincoln; and other family member Jenna. Dave did not want a funeral, but in lieu of flowers would have welcomed donations to the PG Humane Society.